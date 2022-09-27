ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.85% of ACCO Brands worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.87. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

ACCO Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.