Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $257.54 on Friday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $256.20 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.99. The stock has a market cap of $162.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Accenture by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,728,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

