Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 111,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 824,561 shares.The stock last traded at $17.98 and had previously closed at $17.66.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

