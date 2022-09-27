7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Short Interest Update

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,168. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,657 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

