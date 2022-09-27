7,931 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,818,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJS traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

