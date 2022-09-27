54,250 Shares in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Acquired by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE NCZ remained flat at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,895. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.50.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

