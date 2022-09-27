4Thought Financial Group Inc. Buys 13,171 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 5.1% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
IJR traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.66. 397,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,819. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
