369 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Purchased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Kellogg by 8.0% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth $176,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 36.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,024,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,028,429.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $3,707,281.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,091.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,024,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,028,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 996,199 shares of company stock worth $73,257,333 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

