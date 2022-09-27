348 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,855,000 after acquiring an additional 108,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after acquiring an additional 292,544 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.60. The stock had a trading volume of 286,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $136.70 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

