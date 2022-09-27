1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 1,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

1st Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

Get 1st Capital Bancorp alerts:

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.