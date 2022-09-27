18,424 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,324 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantheus Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $66.70. 8,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.98 and a beta of 0.77. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

