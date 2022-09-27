0x Hits Market Capitalization of $277.10 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $277.10 million and $17.56 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0x has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One 0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0x Coin Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for 0x is www.0xproject.com/#home. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

