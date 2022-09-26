Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.89

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.89 and last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 216580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

