Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $133.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $4,230,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $19,327,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $5,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $74.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.77. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

