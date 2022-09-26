ZooKeeper (ZOO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $226,918.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $226,918.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005142 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011005 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00071274 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10896011 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
ZooKeeper Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 248,931,406 coins and its circulating supply is 234,839,799 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZooKeeper is https://reddit.com/r/ZooEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
