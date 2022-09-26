Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.36

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 114246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ZLNDY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Zalando Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.07, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zalando SE will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also

