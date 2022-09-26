Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Zalando Stock Performance

FRA:ZAL opened at €19.55 ($19.95) on Thursday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($50.88). The company has a 50-day moving average of €25.83 and a 200-day moving average of €33.06.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

