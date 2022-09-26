Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.73. 4,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 515,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

