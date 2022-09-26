Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) vs. KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA) Head-To-Head Survey

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) and KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Workday and KludeIn I Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 1 5 23 0 2.76 KludeIn I Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workday presently has a consensus price target of $237.48, indicating a potential upside of 57.02%. Given Workday’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than KludeIn I Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Workday has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KludeIn I Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

68.2% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Workday shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workday and KludeIn I Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $5.14 billion 7.53 $29.37 million ($0.78) -193.90 KludeIn I Acquisition N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than KludeIn I Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and KludeIn I Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -3.46% -2.34% -0.95% KludeIn I Acquisition N/A -50.67% 3.45%

Summary

Workday beats KludeIn I Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. The company also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Berkeley, California.

