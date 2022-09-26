Win Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Win Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.32. 3,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.08. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

