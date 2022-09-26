Win Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Win Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

QQQ stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.86. 2,974,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,257,156. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.90.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

