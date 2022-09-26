Win Advisors Inc. Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Win Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of XMLV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.82. 3,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,199. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56.

