Win Advisors Inc. Has $33,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $3.80 on Monday, hitting $464.88. The company had a trading volume of 46,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.00 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $520.99 and a 200-day moving average of $546.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

