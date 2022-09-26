Win Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up approximately 0.3% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 86,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,916. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

