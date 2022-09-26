Win Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up approximately 0.4% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $187,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 195.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.84. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.