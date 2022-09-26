Win Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Win Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.93. 232,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,829. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

