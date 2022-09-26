Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $748,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 528,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.7% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 15,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.43. 67,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

