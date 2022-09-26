Whelan Financial Makes New Investment in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Whelan Financial bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Senseonics comprises approximately 0.0% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,431,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Senseonics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,630,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 1,205,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SENS. TheStreet upgraded Senseonics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Senseonics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,506,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,127.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SENS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,558. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 132.13% and a net margin of 2,317.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

