Whelan Financial Has $2.32 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Whelan Financial boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 147.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,529 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,040 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.19. 18,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,384. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

