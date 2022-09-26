Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Western Union traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 118568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,647,000 after buying an additional 898,992 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 5.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,447,000 after acquiring an additional 415,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

