Wedbush Cuts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $44.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in KB Home by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

