Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $6.53 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 388.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,861 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 0.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,905,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after acquiring an additional 637,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,067,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,275,000 after buying an additional 371,860 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.60. 123,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,511,916. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

