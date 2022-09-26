Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $4.66 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $10,251,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.14. 361,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,507,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

