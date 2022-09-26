Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $12.40 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,862 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.69. 177,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,583. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $280.06 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.