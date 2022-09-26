WC Walker & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.72. The stock had a trading volume of 301,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,257,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.05. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $355.15. The firm has a market cap of $378.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,511,112 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

