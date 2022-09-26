Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 532,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,123,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 64,349 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,181,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,663. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49.

