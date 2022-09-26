Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $7.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.38. The company had a trading volume of 41,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,361. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

