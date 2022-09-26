Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Invests $409,000 in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Select Energy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE WTTR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. 17,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,176. The company has a market cap of $737.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

