Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.86 Million in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,094. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

