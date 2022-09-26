Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.1% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 30.61% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000.

Shares of AVSC traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

