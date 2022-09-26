Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 50,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,491,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $75.68. 497,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,460,474. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.