Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $45.00 at UBS Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on W. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.19.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W opened at $37.76 on Friday. Wayfair has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $298.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.87.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $209,604.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $209,604.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,199 shares of company stock worth $993,625 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 8.1% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.