Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.