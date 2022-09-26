Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 690782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Insider Activity at Wallbridge Mining

In related news, Director Alar Soever bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,411,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$482,341. In related news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,590,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$440,319.72. Also, Director Alar Soever bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,411,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$482,341. Insiders have bought 500,000 shares of company stock worth $90,500 in the last ninety days.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

