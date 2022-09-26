W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW traded down $5.51 on Monday, reaching $489.34. The stock had a trading volume of 397,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $542.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.