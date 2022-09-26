Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 405.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 26,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 15.4% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 32,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.2% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 513,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.33.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

About Vodafone Group Public

VOD stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 674,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,630. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

