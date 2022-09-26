Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTNR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vertex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

VTNR stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $574,754.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,606.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $574,754.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,606.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $805,925.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,041 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048,174 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,872,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 639,245 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,262,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $6,655,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.