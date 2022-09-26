Verasity Hits Market Capitalization of $39.02 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $39.02 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001582 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00019776 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,695 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

