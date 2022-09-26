Vega Protocol Price Hits $1.37 on Exchanges (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.87 million and $1.97 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00007133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,921,668 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

