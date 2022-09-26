Veery Capital LLC Invests $69,000 in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 48.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 277.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 62,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2,122.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 261,802 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 171.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 4,724.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 554,976 shares during the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of LWLG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,090. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $814.72 million, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.02.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic ( OTCMKTS:LWLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

